UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th. DZ Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period.

UBS opened at $35.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

