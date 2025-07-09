UBS Group Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $85.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $74.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7,456.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average is $55.99. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

