UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $64.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ARCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcBest from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on ArcBest

ArcBest Stock Up 4.7%

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $129.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average of $77.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $967.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 153,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 104,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.