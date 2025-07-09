Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $550.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s previous close.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.04.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $483.21 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $498.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $440.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,074,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,146,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

