Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $485.00 to $550.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as high as $498.52 and last traded at $480.92, with a volume of 182573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $475.99.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $437.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $440.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

