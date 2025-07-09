Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of UNP opened at $236.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.