United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) vs. General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Head to Head Review

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

United States Lime & Minerals has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 6.37, meaning that its share price is 537% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and General Enterprise Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals 35.74% 24.79% 22.59% General Enterprise Ventures -1,060.52% -424.18% -229.79%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals $317.72 million 9.19 $108.84 million $4.20 24.28 General Enterprise Ventures $810,000.00 160.33 -$6.88 million ($0.32) -6.14

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and General Enterprise Ventures”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

United States Lime & Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than General Enterprise Ventures. General Enterprise Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United States Lime & Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats General Enterprise Ventures on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

