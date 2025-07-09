Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unity Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNTY opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $524.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.72. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.15%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $54,959.59. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,506.71. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNTY shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Unity Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

