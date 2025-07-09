Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on U. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on U

Unity Software Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of U opened at $29.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 2.29. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.77 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 46,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $997,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 644,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,698,780.48. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Whitehurst sold 72,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,549,564.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 240,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,205.64. The trade was a 23.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,177,944 shares of company stock worth $28,419,375. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.