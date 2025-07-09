VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.43. Approximately 4,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 51,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $31.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Company Profile

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

