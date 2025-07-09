VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 391.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $99.51.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

