VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Stake Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 146,650.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.