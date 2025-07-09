Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Position Cut by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,673,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 799,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,936,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after buying an additional 40,724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,042,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,975,000.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $169.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $171.74.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

