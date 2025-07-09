Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAW. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 17,699.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 527,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,067,000 after purchasing an additional 524,437 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,469,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,374,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 591.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.6%

VAW stock opened at $201.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $161.43 and a twelve month high of $215.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

