Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,933 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 29.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 804.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.76 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $84,017.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 242,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,956.22. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAV. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

