Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,991 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSCO. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

