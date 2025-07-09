Viking (NYSE:VIK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.81% from the company’s current price.

Get Viking alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VIK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Viking from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Viking in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Viking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VIK

Viking Stock Performance

Shares of Viking stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.44. Viking has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $56.15.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Viking had a negative return on equity of 128.44% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $897.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Viking’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Viking by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 159,255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Viking by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Viking by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.