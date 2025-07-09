Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VOYG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

VOYG opened at $42.86 on Monday. Voyager Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95.

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.

