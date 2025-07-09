Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Voyager Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Voyager Technologies stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. Voyager Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $73.95.

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.

