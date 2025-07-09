Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Downgraded by Raymond James Financial to “Market Perform”

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WFC. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $81.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $265.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.