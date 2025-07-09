Wells Fargo & Company Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $160.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.9%

ODFL stock opened at $167.38 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $144.90 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

