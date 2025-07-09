WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $195.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.97. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $125.21 and a 52-week high of $216.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.83.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.02). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $550,196.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,262.34. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 6,769.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 456,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,862,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 88.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after buying an additional 355,570 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after buying an additional 152,727 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in WESCO International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 19,737.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 74,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after buying an additional 74,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

