Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.35 and traded as high as C$18.79. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$18.75, with a volume of 1,461,341 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$26.75 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

About Wesdome Gold Mines

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.16.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

