William Blair Begins Coverage on Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM)

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Chime Financial Stock Performance

Chime Financial Company Profile

NASDAQ:CHYM opened at $31.10 on Monday. Chime Financial has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

