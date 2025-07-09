WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Shares Up 1% – What’s Next?

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.47 and last traded at $45.39. 302,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 339,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

About WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

