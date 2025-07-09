WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.72 and last traded at $82.84. 233,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 178,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,459,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,581,000 after buying an additional 495,251 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,370,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,773,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,936,000 after acquiring an additional 488,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,663,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,436,000 after purchasing an additional 607,908 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $93,461,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

