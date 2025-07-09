WNS (NYSE:WNS) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

WNS has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair lowered shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.50 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.94.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. WNS had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

