WNS (NYSE:WNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barrington Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday. William Blair cut shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.50 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.94.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.22. WNS has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $74.84.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. WNS had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth about $72,576,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $51,712,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $37,321,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 4,316.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 568,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 555,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of WNS by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,483,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,307,000 after acquiring an additional 312,519 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

