XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on XPO from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on XPO from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on XPO from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on XPO from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.11.

XPO Price Performance

XPO stock opened at $132.37 on Monday. XPO has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.72. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.93.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of XPO by 89.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 58.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

