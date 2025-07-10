10,208 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,208 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 27.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 715 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 25.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,103 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,446.80. The trade was a 25.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,693.36. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TPR opened at $95.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.68. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $95.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.78.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

