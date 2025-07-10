11,156 Shares in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,504,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 735,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after buying an additional 136,013 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HTAB opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $19.98.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

