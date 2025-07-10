13,259 Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1,232.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 558,384 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 744,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after buying an additional 551,445 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 670,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after buying an additional 382,324 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 409,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 206,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 717,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 135,462 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $472.14 million, a PE ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $27.62.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -606.45%.

Insider Transactions at Community Healthcare Trust

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Cathrine Cotman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 23,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,023.10. This represents a 14.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Horn R. Lawrence Van purchased 11,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $193,411.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 88,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,777.74. The trade was a 15.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

