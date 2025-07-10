3,735 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,735 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEM. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $117.65 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $69.72 and a 52-week high of $126.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.45 and a 200-day moving average of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

