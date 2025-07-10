4,373 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 832.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 971.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE SIG opened at $80.84 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $106.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 87.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Helen Mccluskey purchased 1,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,062.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 31,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. This trade represents a 5.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

