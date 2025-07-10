5,557 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,721,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,928,000 after buying an additional 93,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,347,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,077,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,006,000 after buying an additional 87,582 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,040,000 after buying an additional 399,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,776,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,405,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $131.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $131.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITCI. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.