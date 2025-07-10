A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ) Stock Price Up 2% – Should You Buy?

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.44. Approximately 216,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 121,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $308.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions had a negative return on equity of 256.23% and a negative net margin of 321.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

