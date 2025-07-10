AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Upgraded at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

ABCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.62. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $4.29.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 737.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 114.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

