ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 627.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,935,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,507,000 after purchasing an additional 823,333 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,263,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 778,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $314,633.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,769.10. The trade was a 48.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 4,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,887.50. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $525,079 in the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Read Our Latest Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.