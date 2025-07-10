Acorn Energy (ACFN) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Acorn Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorn Energy 56.00% 78.08% 28.31% Acorn Energy Competitors -157.71% -96.39% -8.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Acorn Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acorn Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acorn Energy $10.99 million $6.29 million 6.26 Acorn Energy Competitors $3.79 billion $275.91 million 7.21

Risk and Volatility

Acorn Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Acorn Energy. Acorn Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Acorn Energy has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorn Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acorn Energy peers beat Acorn Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Acorn Energy

(Get Free Report)

Acorn Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications. The CP segment offers remote monitoring and control products for cathodic protection systems utilized in gas pipelines for gas utilities market and pipeline operators. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.