Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Shares Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 3,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 122,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Adventus Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

