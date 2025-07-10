Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$22.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Stifel Canada raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aecon Group Stock Up 2.4%

In related news, Director Leslie Compton Kass purchased 6,325 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.44 per share, with a total value of C$122,953.83. Also, Director Deborah Susan Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00. Insiders have purchased 21,825 shares of company stock valued at $419,159 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$21.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$13.03 and a 12 month high of C$29.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.76%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

