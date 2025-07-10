Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $330.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $332.12.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $293.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.28. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

