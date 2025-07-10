Airline Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 8th

Get alerts:

American Airlines Group, RTX, and Delta Air Lines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are equity shares in publicly traded companies that operate commercial air transport services. Their value is influenced by factors such as fuel prices, passenger demand, economic cycles, regulatory changes, and operational performance, often making them more cyclical and volatile than broader market indices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. 29,962,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,198,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.67. The firm has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. RTX has a twelve month low of $99.42 and a twelve month high of $149.26.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,787,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,798,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84.

