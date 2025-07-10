Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,573,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Albertsons Companies worth $100,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 446.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 340.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 54.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 162,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

