Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $176.62 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at $447,712,890.52. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

