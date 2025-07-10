Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Davies Financial Advisors Inc.

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.54 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,401,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,159,137 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.41.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

