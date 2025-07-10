Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Reduced by Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd

Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.41.

AMZN opened at $222.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,231,873. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,401,408 shares of company stock worth $1,423,159,137 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

