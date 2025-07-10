American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $14.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,673.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,877,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $2,154,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $10.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $22.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

