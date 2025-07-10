Analysts Set Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) PT at $42.00

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 63.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

