Analysts Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Target Price at $134.64

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.64.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Barclays cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $107.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.48. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $98.95 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 72.35% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.